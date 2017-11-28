The Exact Product Meghan Markle Uses to Give Her Hair Extra Volume 

It’ll be a bit before you can replicate Meghan Markle’s Royal wedding day hairstyle, but you can help pass the time by perfecting all of the Royal-to-be’s genius beauty tips. Namely, exactly how she gets her hair to be so bouncy. In an old interview with Birchbox that just resurfaced, Markle revealed how she added volume to her hair when it was looking weighed down on the set of Suits.

And good news—it requires next to no effort. "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; nordstrom.com) or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce," she said.

Further proof that the "bend and snap" has beauty benefits, too.

But that wasn’t the only secret Markle revealed. She told the site that she tames flyways in sleek buns with hairspray and a small boar bristle toothbrush, practices facial exercises, and swears by Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat Concealer ($42; sephora.com) in the inner corners of her eyes when she needs to look wide-awake.

As for the one beauty product she can’t live without? It’s fit for a Royal beauty routine, one that’s historically fresh, natural, and minimal, as demonstrated by Kate Middleton. Markle revealed she’s obsessed with the The Shu Uumera Eyelash Curler ($19; amazon.com).

She said that even if you don’t have any makeup on, if your lashes are curled, you’ll "suddenly look a bit more alive." It's that simple. We’ll be tested that out, plus all of Markle’s other amazing tricks, ASAP.