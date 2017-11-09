You Probably Already Own Meghan Markle’s Favorite Blush

It’s not often that we get the lowdown on Meghan Markle’s beauty routine. Her makeup faves are just about as elusive as Kate Middleton’s blowouts. You just assume they have magical powers, don’t use any products, and kinda woke up like that. But the Internet is a gift, friends, because an old interview with Markle (pre-relationship with Prince Harry) is circulating the web, and it’s packed with the Suits actress’ favorite skincare and makeup buys. One standout is Markle’s go-to blush because you probably already own it.

RELATED: The Scientific Reason You're Obsessed with the Royal Family

In fact, it’s considered a cult-classic of the beauty sphere and has been said to be universally flattering. It’s NARS Orgasm Blush ($30; sephora.com), that peachy-pink, slightly shimmery powder with the NSFW name that perfectly mimics that flushed post-coitus glow. The star told the website Beauty Banter it was one of her top 5, can't-live-without products, calling it a "perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face."

Courtesy $30 SHOP NOW Nars |

In addition to her drugstore must-haves and preferred moisturizer, she also gave the editor of the site, Sarah Howard, the rundown on her "favorite product of all time," which happens to be YSL's Touche Éclat Concealer ($42; nordstrom.com). "It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively," she said.

Now that's a trick we plan on road-testing immediately.