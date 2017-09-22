Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Producing a Divorce Comedy About Marrying a British Prince

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband is working on a new TV show that sounds eerily similar to real life.

TV producer Trevor Engelson—who divorced Markle in August 2011 after almost 2 years of marriage—is developing a comedy about a married couple that breaks up and what happens after the woman starts dating a British prince, Deadline reports.

If that sounds familiar, it’s likely because Engelson’s ex-wife Markle is now dating Prince Harry. You can’t make this stuff up.

The pitch, according to Deadline, reads: “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

While the pitch sounds a lot like real life, unlike Markle and Engelson (pictured below), the fictional couple on the TV show had kids before their split.

Engelson is going into business alongside Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker, New Girl producer Jake Kasdan, and The Shannara Chronicles producer Dan Farah to develop a pilot episode for Fox.

The TV show is reportedly based on a conversation that happened between Engelson and Farah, where they mused about what would have happened if the former IRL couple had had kids.

Something tells us Queen Elizabeth won’t be adding this new show to her watch-list.