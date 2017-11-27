Get an Up-Close Look at Meghan Markle's Diamond Engagement Ring from Prince Harry

What better way to kick off a Monday than with exciting news directly from the British royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged, and the couple is planning a wedding for spring 2018 after Harry popped the question earlier this month in London. The cherry on top of it all? A beautiful engagement ring, of course.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple stepped out on Monday, Nov. 27, for their official engagement photos, and it marked the first time the pair appeared in public as an engaged couple. They attended a photo call at Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens, and we spied a very pretty ring on Markle's wedding finger.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The sparkling ring is simple and tastefully cut, but that's only natural considering where it came from. Prince Harry helped design the ring with help from his late mother Princess Diana's collection.

The ring includes a diamond from Botswana and two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection, so needless to say, it's stunning.

RELATED: How Meghan Markle's Parents Reacted to Her Second Engagement to Prince Harry

According to the Evening Standard, the ring band is made of gold, and the ring was produced by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen.

While the ring undoubtedly stole the show, Markle's outfit was also beautiful. She wore a bridal-white Line the Label coat over an emerald green dress, and she looked every bit like a princess.

Congratulations to the happy couple!