Meghan Markle's Dad Breaks His Silence on the Royal Wedding

The world is buzzing over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement, and as we're getting more details about the big day, from where it'll be to what the happy couple will be munching on at the reception, Markle's family has kept relatively quiet about it all.

Markle's parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland released a joint statement through the palace following the announcement of the engagement, but they haven't spoken directly about the wedding—until now.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, spoke to the U.K.'s Daily Mirror as reported by E! News while at Rosarito Beach. When the Daily Mirror asked if he planned on walking his daughter down the aisle, he "beamed" and replied, "Yes. I'd love to."

"I'm very pleased. "I'm delighted," he said, before adding. "I'm sorry. You know I can't talk."

In his initial joint statement with ex-wife, Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, Thomas expressed joy for the couple.

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," they said in a statement issued through Clarence House. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Sounds like everyone involved is happy. What better way to go into a spring wedding?