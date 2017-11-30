Meghan Markle’s College Sorority Portrait Surfaces—and She Hasn't Changed One Bit

Before she starred on Suits and cast a love spell on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was just your average American college student. The now 36-year-old star attended Northwestern University and graduated in 2003 with a double major in theater and international relations.

Interestingly, Markle was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and a newly resurfaced portrait of her from the 2000 to 2001 school year shows that then 17-year-old Markle looks exactly like she does today. In the shot, Markle wears what looks like a black turtleneck and flashes a wide smile.

She wasn't always a future duchess. Once upon a time, Prince Harry's betrothed was just a communications major at Northwestern. https://t.co/FczpMGhp2u pic.twitter.com/62ipOLZBYn — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 27, 2017

Northwestern Theater Department Chair Harvey Young recalled her presence on campus, calling her an ace student in a 2003 class he taught about African-American playwrights. “Being a biracial actress, Meghan had a sophisticated view and understanding of what it means to be perceived and treated differently,” Young said in a story released by the university, which is located in Evanston, Ill.

“She was quite aware of how people respond to race and was very clear about the need to think about the experiences of people who are not only biracial but also people of color.”