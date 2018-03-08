Meghan Markle's Luxe Pre-Wedding Getaway: Get All the Details

Meghan Markle is set to walk down the aisle to Prince Harry in just over two months, but before she becomes royalty she made sure to plan time to celebrate with her friends.

The Suits star enjoyed a low-key fête with her closest friends in the U.K. last weekend, a source confirmed to People. The bash, hosted by her BFF Markus Anderson, took place at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. Considering how Markle and Harry went on one of their first dates at London’s Soho House, the venue certainly has significance.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Oxfordshire location boasts a spa with a steam room and sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, a cinema, tennis courts, and even horse stables. Basically, it sounds like the perfect place for a soon-to-be royal to relax and celebrate her upcoming nuptials. (Anderson is a consultant for Soho House.) People reports that the festivities spanned three days, from Sunday, March 4, until Tuesday, March 6.

According to Us Weekly, designer Misha Nonoo was there and E! reports that Markle’s friends Heather Dorak and Lindsay Jill Roth were in attendance as well. Per Vanity Fair, neither mom Doria Ragland nor future sister-in-law Kate were "believed" to have been there for the festivities.

This sounds like the ideal low-key day for the future royal.