Meghan Markle’s Body Double Posts an Emotional Goodbye to Suits

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to say goodbye to the show that shot her to stardom.
According to Deadline, the actress is "eyeing an exit" from Suits after its seventh season, and now her body double is basically confirming the end of an era with an emotional Instagram post.
Nicky Bursic, who was her stand-in for the last two years, posted a photo with Markle on Instagram, thanking her co-worker for their time together. Between their wavy locks, brown eyes, and big smiles, we definitely see the resemblance.
“It’s been an absolute please and honour being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle. Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 [have] been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella,” she wrote, adding #youdeserveitall and #loveher.
Markle and her co-star Patrick J. Adams, who plays her fiancé, are both reportedly leaving the show after seven seasons. The actress has been spotted filming in Toronto and reportedly shot a wedding scene for the show.
The actress is expected to be moving to London within the coming weeks to move in with her boyfriend Prince Harry. Royal watchers predict that an engagement announcement between the two could be imminent.
We’re keeping our eyes peeled.