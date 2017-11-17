Meghan Markle’s Body Double Posts an Emotional Goodbye to Suits

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to say goodbye to the show that shot her to stardom.

According to Deadline, the actress is "eyeing an exit" from Suits after its seventh season, and now her body double is basically confirming the end of an era with an emotional Instagram post.

Nicky Bursic, who was her stand-in for the last two years, posted a photo with Markle on Instagram, thanking her co-worker for their time together. Between their wavy locks, brown eyes, and big smiles, we definitely see the resemblance.

Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It’s been an absolute please and honour being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle. Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 [have] been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella,” she wrote, adding #youdeserveitall and #loveher.

It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle . Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years , the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella ❤️🥂#youdeserveitall#loveher #greatcastandcrew#actress#suits#season7#filming#tv#setlife🎥#LLLEAP A post shared by Nicky Bursic (@nicky_bursic) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Markle and her co-star Patrick J. Adams, who plays her fiancé, are both reportedly leaving the show after seven seasons. The actress has been spotted filming in Toronto and reportedly shot a wedding scene for the show.

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:24am PST

RELATED: Meghan Markle Wears These $120 Boots Year After Year

The actress is expected to be moving to London within the coming weeks to move in with her boyfriend Prince Harry. Royal watchers predict that an engagement announcement between the two could be imminent.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled.