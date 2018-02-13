Meghan Markle Already Has Detailed Plans for Her Bachelorette Party

There are fewer than 100 days until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, but before they tie the knot, they're going to party with friends.

Planning for the royal bachelor and bachelorette parties is already underway, and during an official visit to Scotland, Markle spilled a few new details about what she has in store for herself.

“We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos [the British equivalent of bachelor and bachelorette parties],” said English visitor Tom Martin to People. “Meghan said, ‘I’m not sure—it’s sorted but it will be fun.’

For those of us who are not British (or soon-to-be royalty), "sorted" means "arranged," which basically means Markle's got it all locked down. While Markle's plans sound like they're well underway, Harry's are notably vaguer.

“I’m sure William’s got something up his sleeve,” Martin said.

It's certain that the parties will creep up shortly in the next few months, but confirmed details have not been reported. According to an anonymous Us Weekly source, Markle's bachelorette party will be more low-key and include male and female friends.