Meghan Markle's $185 Dress for Her First Appearance with Prince Harry Is Still in Stock

Prince Harry may have been the guest of honor at Saturday night’s Invictus Games opening ceremony, but all eyes were on Suits star Meghan Markle as she stepped out to support her boyfriend.

The two may not have sat together during the event (Harry sat next to First Lady Melania Trump while Markle sat with her friend Markus Anderson), but the actress still made a statement with her fall-ready look. The best part? It’s affordable—and still in stock.

Markle wore a $185 Aritzia maroon dress with a pleated skirt for the occasion. And while her exact color is no longer available, you can still pick it up in a pretty gray, dusty pink, or black. The actress topped her dress off with an almost-matching Mackage leather jacket ($690; shopbop.com) worn cape-style over her shoulders. She kept it all in the same color family with a maroon velvet clutch in her hands. See more of her best street style looks in our gallery.

It seems that Markle shares Kate Middleton’s affinity for affordable looks—and dating members of the royal family.

Here’s to hoping this big public appearance means that engagement news is soon on its way!