Megan Fox Shares a Photo of Her Clones: Mom Gloria and 1-Year-Old Son Journey

Olivia Bahou
Jan 11, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

Megan Fox is cloning herself. The actress shared a photo with her two doppelgängers on Thursday, and we’re losing our cool over how much she looks like both her mom, Gloria, and her 1-year-old son, Journey.

Fox shared the photo of three generations of her family, and the resemblance is truly uncanny. On the left there’s Megan, who looks radiant as always in a low-key T-shirt and striped track pants, shading her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

In a carrier on her chest is her son Journey, whom she welcomed with Brian Austin Green in August 2016. The 1-year-old looks adorable in an orca whale onesie, and there’s no denying that he’s inherited mom’s big blue eyes.

Clone wars

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

On the right is Fox’s mom Gloria, who looks so much like her daughter we had to do a double-take. From her light eyes to her smile, the actress is truly her mother’s daughter.

RELATED: Megan Fox Admits Bouncing Back After Baby No. 3 Was Hard

“Clone wars,” Fox appropriately captioned the photo on Instagram of the three stunning generations.

Good genes must run in the family.

