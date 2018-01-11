Megan Fox Shares a Photo of Her Clones: Mom Gloria and 1-Year-Old Son Journey

Megan Fox is cloning herself. The actress shared a photo with her two doppelgängers on Thursday, and we’re losing our cool over how much she looks like both her mom, Gloria, and her 1-year-old son, Journey.
Fox shared the photo of three generations of her family, and the resemblance is truly uncanny. On the left there’s Megan, who looks radiant as always in a low-key T-shirt and striped track pants, shading her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.
In a carrier on her chest is her son Journey, whom she welcomed with Brian Austin Green in August 2016. The 1-year-old looks adorable in an orca whale onesie, and there’s no denying that he’s inherited mom’s big blue eyes.
On the right is Fox’s mom Gloria, who looks so much like her daughter we had to do a double-take. From her light eyes to her smile, the actress is truly her mother’s daughter.
“Clone wars,” Fox appropriately captioned the photo on Instagram of the three stunning generations.
Good genes must run in the family.