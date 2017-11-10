Megan Fox Posts the Perfect Mirror Selfie in White Lingerie

Megan Fox's body rocks and she's not afraid to show it!

On Thursday, the actress posted a sultry photo of herself on Instagram in a sexy white lace teddy. Her hair was done up with her signature waves, her eyeliner was on point, and jewelry and rings were plentiful.

At it again. Sneak peak, coming soon- just in time for festival season. @fredericks_hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

"At it again. Sneak peak [sic], coming soon- just in time for festival season. @fredericks_hollywood," is how she captioned the sizzling picture. We can't tell if the impeccably-decorated backdrop is her bedroom or a set, but it's gorgeous either way.

Fox's holiday collection for the lingerie brand is already up for grabs and it seems her next assortment will debut sometime next Spring.

From the looks of it, the collection is going to be very hot. Not sure if we're daring enough to wear a getup like this for any 2018 festivals, but we're looking forward to seeing how Fox and our favorite fashionistas style her pieces in the new year.