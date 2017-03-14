Megan Fox’s Steamy Lingerie Campaign Will Make You Forget About Snow

EVU MF FOH 30SEC 0313 from Authentic Brands Group on Vimeo.

X
Shop This Post
March 14, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Megan Fox is here to help you forget all about the snowy superstorm that’s hitting much of the United States. The New Girl star (and mom of three, might we add) smolders in Frederick’s of Hollywood’s new lingerie campaign.

Fox—a Frederick’s brand ambassador, stakeholder, and creative partner—even announced via Instagram that she will be launching a personal collection for the 2017 holiday season. The gorgeous star steams up the campaign video (above) in lacy bras, matching garters, sheer bodysuits, and a sexy leather zip-up one-piece.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRmG0SAAm_h/?taken-by=the_native_tiger

“I think women should own what they wear. Confidence looks great on everyone,” Fox says in the campaign. “My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRn1FILlc7V/?taken-by=fredericks_hollywood

RELATED: Megan Fox Shares the First Photo of Her and Brian Austin Green's Newborn Son Journey

Watch the steamy video at top, and shop her picks at fredericks.com.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Related Videos

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top