Meg Ryan Proves She’s Ageless on the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Fifty-five is the new twenty-five, as far as Meg Ryan is concerned. Ryan, a fixture in cult ’90s classics, like You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, proved that she hasn’t aged a day since the height of her career when she made her 2017 CFDA red carpet debut on Monday evening.

The ageless beauty’s secret? A less is more philosophy. The actress, who attended the ceremony with fashion designer Christian Siriano, wore a boudoir-inspired sequin slip dress with an understated train and delicate spaghetti straps. She kept her beauty look in line with the night’s fashion choice, donning only a glowing complexion and berry-stained lip.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ryan’s shaggy hairstyle, curled into undone ringlets, also stuck to her tried-and-true aesthetic. Before Jennifer Aniston had ‘the Rachel,’it was Ryan’s iconic blond locks that were instantly recognizable. The style has barely changed in twenty years, and why should it? We certainly aren’t complaining.

The CFDA Awards marks Ryan’s first red carpet appearance in a while where she went the full tilt with hair and makeup, as well as wore a gown fit for a movie star. But with her new television series, Picture Paris, to hit the small screen later this year, we hope this is just a sneak peek of her red carpet revival.