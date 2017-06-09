Meg Ryan Just Made Her Second Red Carpet Appearance of the Week and Looked Flawless

There are so many reasons to fawn over Meg Ryan. For starters, her flawless performances in When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and You've Got Mail, and not to mention, her timeless sense of fashion. The actress has made it easy for us to obsess about her for literally decades.

Lucky for us, it seems like the 55-year-old may be making a full-on sartorial comeback, as she took to the red carpet twice this week in looks that prove her style prowess hasn't waned even for a moment. On Monday night, she made an unexpected appearance at the CFDA Awards with designer Christian Siriano in tow, clad in a gown that stopped us in our tracks. Next, she upped the glam factor at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala on Thursday, slipping into a floral print frock that alluded to summer's high temperatures.

Its off-the-shoulder silhouette, cap sleeves, and ankle-length were the epitome of elegance, and Ryan added silver platform sandals to the mix for some next-level flair.

The legendary actress has a TV series, called Picture Paris in the works, so here's to hoping that Ryan becomes the red carpet mainstay she once was years ago.