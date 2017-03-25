Meet Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole's New Baby! 

It's a boy for One Direction's Liam Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl Cole, the couple announced today via Instagram. The proud parents celebrated by posting a photo of Payne holding their new son, who as of yet remains nameless.

The newborn made his entrance on Wednesday, March 22nd, Payne and Cheryl revealed, clocking in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.

"He is already stealing hearts," the X Factor judge and former Girls Aloud member, 33, captioned the post, adding "We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival."

Payne, 23, was equally enthusiastic, writing "My close friends and family know that there are very few times I'm left speechless...wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our baby boy into the world," also saying the moment was "my favourite memory I have so far."

Cheryl officially announced her pregnancy just last month, though People magazine confirmed it last November.

It's been a big weekend for celebrity baby news, with Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski also announcing the birth of their first child together—a little girl—on Saturday.

Mazel tov to the happy parents—we can't wait to find out the name!