On Mean Girls Day, the Original Cast Set Up a Fundraiser for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

In honor of Mean Girls Day, aka Oct. 3, the gang is back together for a very important cause. Members of the movie’s cast joined together to create a fundraiser for the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured more than 520 others.

Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), Damian (Daniel Franzese), and Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) teamed up for a video announcing the new GoFundMe page that’s aiming to raise $300,000 for the National Compassion Fund.

“We know today is a special day,” they say in the new video, reminding us that duh, it’s Oct. 3.

“This year though, we’re doing things a little differently. We want to turn the attention to those who need it,” they add. “After Sunday’s tragic events in Las Vegas, let’s give back. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we’re asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help. We’ve started a GoFundMe page, and 100 percent of the proceeds are going to go to the National Compassion Fund.”

https://twitter.com/JonathanBennett/status/915235336212664321 “On #October3rd, he asked me to help.” #MeanGirls

Please help the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas at https://t.co/YMwEV1SDsL pic.twitter.com/OhXNSMvCYC — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) October 3, 2017

“Guys, look. We know fetch is never going to happen, but we can make this happen,” Gretchen adds. Watch the video announcement above.

You go, Glen Coco—straight to that GoFundMe page.