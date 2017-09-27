This Stunning 69-Year-Old Model Is CoverGirl's Newest Face

Another day, another beyond-amazing CoverGirl to join the brand's family of famous faces.

On the heels of Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry being crowned CoverGirl spokespeople, this morning, model Maye Musk has been announced as their newest brand ambassador. Maye has been a model for decades, and at 69, you can still catch her working the runway today. She has two Master of Science degrees in nutrition and dietetics, and you're probably familiar with Musk's son Elon, SpaceX CEO, founder, and overall genius.

"With wearing makeup a part of my job as a model, one might think I'd get tired of it, but I absolutely love it. I've had the benefit of working with a lot of wonderful artists through the years, and it's a fascinating process: you start as a blank canvas, and then a transformation occurs, but there's always a very real and honest piece of me there, too," Musk says. "I think that's one thing that's kept me working in this industry for so long, my interest in self-representation. It's a big part of my role as a dietician, too—helping people feel happy, healthy, and confident as they are."

The fashion and beauty industry continue to drive home the point that age is just a number. Musk is in good company, with stars like Jessica Lange and Charlotte Rampling fronting campaigns for Marc Jacobs and NARS, respectively, and last year, Lauren Hutton walked the runway for Bottega Veneta.

"Maye is an affirmation of the power and importance and diversity and inclusivity in the world of beauty," adds CoverGirl SVP Ukonwa Ojo. "She is unstoppable, and together, we're just getting started."

We can't wait to see her surely glamorous campaign to be revealed.