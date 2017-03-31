You'll Never Guess Matthew Perry's Favorite Chandler Bing Joke from Friends

Matthew Perry had so many great one-liners as Chandler Bing on Friends, it’s hard to pinpoint just one favorite, but somehow the actor rose to the task. On Thursday episode of Good Morning America, Perry showed a clip of his all-time fave joke, and while Joey might not have appreciated it, you definitely will. Watch it here:

The scene is from Season 2’s episode “The One with Ross’s New Girlfriend,” where Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is asking whether Chandler has visited his longtime tailor yet. But in typical Joey fashion, he gets sidetracked by some information he can’t quite remember.

“Did you go to see Frank? My family’s been going to him forever,” he asks. “He did my first suit when I was 15. No wait, 16. No, excuse me, 15. Alright, when was 1990?”

“OK, you have to stop the Q-Tip when there’s resistance,” Chandler quips. The joke went right over Joey’s head, but it was certainly appreciated by Friends super-fans in the audience.

No matter how many times we re-watch this series, Chandler’s one-liners never seem to get old.