It's Matthew McConaughey's Birthday! See Hollywood's Most Stylish Couples in Honor of His Day

Happy birthday, Matthew McConaughey! The Oscar winner turns 48 years old today, and he’s come a long way since melting our hearts in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

The dad of three and his Southern drawl have had quite prolific success in the movie business—and Lincoln car commercials—earning critical acclaim for his roles in Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street, True Detective, and Interstellar.

But despite his busy work schedule, perhaps McConaughey’s biggest role is that of a dad. The newly minted 48-year-old has three kids with his gorgeous wife of four years, Camila Alves: Levi, 9; Vida, 7; and Livingston, 4. See McConaughey and Alves, as well as 21 more stylish celebrity couples, in our gallery.

“[The] best thing you could probably do as a father is make sure they see how you love their mother,” McConaughey told InStyle.

“The secret to being a husband? Look, I’ll say this: Neither one of us have really tried to change the other one. We got into our relationship because we really admired and were turned on by who the other person was before we met them. And we do not try to change each other. If anything, she pushes me to be more of myself and I hope I do the same for her.”

