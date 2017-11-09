You'll Never Believe What Matt LeBlanc Had to Do to Play Joey on Friends

Matt LeBlanc once used boxed hair dye and accidentally tinted his ears a different color. Matt LeBlanc is all of us.

On a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor, best known and loved for his role as Joey Tribbiani in Friends, recounted his adventures in boxed hair dye during his on-screen tenure as everyone's favorite aspiring actor, which are all too relatable, and seem to be pulled from a Joey-centric plotline.

"I think it was the second season of Friends, way back then, I started getting grey on the sides and they started dyeing it," he told Corden, noting that the grey continued to spread as the seasons progressed. "Finally, I said to the hair guy, I go, 'You know, I was in the supermarket the other day, and they have this stuff called Just for Men. It's five minutes. Is it the same stuff? Because it takes you two hours.'"

The hairstylist on set confirmed that it was, and with that, LeBlanc picked up a box and tried his own hand at the technique. The end result, however, was somewhat different from what he had experienced.

"Cut to me in the shower and I'm shampooing. I go to work the next day and my ears are all black, and he goes, 'What did you do?'" he continued. The element he missed out on? The protective coating of Vaseline the pro would use to cover LeBlanc's ears as a barrier.

Once his days on the Friends set came to an end, LeBlanc fully embraced his status as a silver fox. Hit play on the video above to watch him recount the story in full.