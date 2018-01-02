Matt Lauer Reacts to Hoda Kotb Replacing Him on the Today Show

On the Today show Tuesday morning, Savannah Guthrie announced that Hoda Kotb is officially replacing Matt Lauer as her co-anchor on NBC's morning show. The historic move marks the first time in the program's 65-year history that two women front the program.

While the happy news has elicited public reactions from Kotb, Guthrie, and Kotb's co-host for Today's 10 a.m. hour Kathie Lee Gifford, Lauer has yet to officially comment.

However, between show segments on Tuesday, Kotb told E! News that Lauer was among the slew of people congratulating her on the new position.

"He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: 'Congratulations!'" said Kotb. "And he said some nice words."

The new host said that the text was not unwelcome.

"It meant the world to me to hear from him," Kotb said. "It was really nice."

Lauer was fired by NBC in November amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Since his termination, more reports have come up about additional alleged misconduct, some reportedly involving Today staffers and interns. Lauer has kept a low profile since the news broke, but released a statement in November.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”