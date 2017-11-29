Matt Lauer Fired from NBC’s Today Show Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

After more than two decades as a news anchor on NBC’s Today Show, Matt Lauer was terminated over sexual misconduct allegations.

The popular morning series opened its Wednesday segment with the shocking report, delivered by Lauer’s colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “This is a sad morning here at Today and NBC News,” Guthrie began, before revealing the note NBC chairman Andrew Lack wrote in a memo to employees.

The statement detailed that a complaint was lodged at Lauer, prompting the news conglomerate to terminate his employment after “serious review.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Lack continued his message, stating: “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences no matter who the offender,” he concluded.

Guthrie, visibly shaken by the turn of events, added: “We are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt—he is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he has been loved by many, many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

Though, clearly upset by the news, Guthrie promised to be “transparent” while covering Lauer’s firing from NBC. “We will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists. I’m sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come, and we promise we will share that with you.”