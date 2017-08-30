Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Steals the Spotlight in a Sexy Sheer Dress

Watch out, Amal and George: A different couple may soon become the most glamorous at the Venice Film Festival.

On Thursday, Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening were among the first stars to arrive at the opening ceremony of the annual Italian red carpet showdown. The ladies looked expectedly fab, but our heads turned the second we saw Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

The couple has developed a low-key reputation for delivering sweet, hand-holding moments in public, but in Venice, the two upped the ante. Barroso delivered in a sheer red Atelier Versace dress that made us bow down and call for a round of applause.

It featured a low, V-cut neckline and flowed freely from the waist down. Her gold box clutch was a smart choice and matched the embellished designed at her waist. Damon looked dapper, as always, in a Versace suit that met the event’s black-tie dress code.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Wore Her Love of Texas on Her Shirt

Good stuff, guys.