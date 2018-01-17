Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso Hits the Red Carpet in a Sheer, All-Black Dress

Isabel Jones
Jan 17, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

After Matt Damon vowed to “get in the backseat and close [his] mouth for a while” regarding his controversial comments about sexual harassment, the Downsizing star and his wife arrived on the red carpet for the world premiere of 12 Strong on Tuesday in head-to-toe black.

Luciana Barroso, Damon's wife of 12 years, attended the N.Y.C. event in a dress code that appeared to advocate for feminist initiative Time’s Up. Barroso wore a semi-sheer knee-length LBD with a plunging illusion neckline and matching pumps, while her actor husband followed suit (literally) in a black button-up paired with a blazer and matching trousers.

During a recent visit to the Today show, Damon voiced his support for the #MeToo movement, telling host Kathie Lee Gifford, “I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” referring to the poorly received comments he made in December. “I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry."

Damon shared similar sentiments about Time’s Up: “A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride ... but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.”

Barroso and Damon raise four daughters together, one of whom is Barroso’s from a previous marriage.

