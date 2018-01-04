Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso’s Hot Australian Vacation Just Made Us Warmer

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso typically make headlines together for their joint handsome red carpet fashion. He’ll turn to a suit, and she’ll often turn to a high-slit dress or a piece with a bold color.

But this week, they’re making waves mainly because we’re low-key jealous of their warm Australian vacation. Damon and Barroso were photographed at a cafe in Byron Bay, where the weather has hovered around 75 degrees and the couple looked way warmer than anyone currently trying to get home and hide from New England’s bomb cyclone.

For their outing, Damon kept it casual in black shorts with a navy tee while Barroso reminded us that her cool style choices extend far beyond the red carpet. She wore a blue floral slit dress with a white, tucked-in shirt, a dangling shark tooth necklace, reflective sunglasses, and flip-flops.

Only one question is left unanswered: next time, guys, can we please join?