Matt Damon Says George Clooney Got a Late Start on the Whole Kids Thing

When Matt Damon stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to talk about his new movie, The Great Wall, he also weighed in on his friend George Clooney's newest role: an expecting father.

"It's really funny. He's got this wonderful group of friends. For 30 years they’ve been out here together—really great group of guys. And all of those guys—their kids are either in college or on their way and now George is getting started," Damon said of his Ocean's Eleven co-star, who is expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney. "It’s good, it’s pretty funny. They're having a good time with him."

"That's gonna be a lot, twins, don’t you think?" host Ellen DeGeneres chimed in, and Damon agreed.

"[George] said to me 'Well, you have four.' And I said, 'Yeah, but not at once.' We did it one at a time,'" the actor laughed. "I don’t know how anybody does twins. You know, those sleepless nights and then there’s two of them! There’s just no way. But, we’ll see what happens to him."

Although the news of the Clooneys' twins was only confirmed last week, Damon, being in the inner circle, has known for a few months now. "I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and, I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him," he told Entertainment Tonight Canada after the news was made public.

Watch the video above to see what else Damon has to say about his friend, plus how he feels about his arch nemesis, Jimmy Kimmel, hosting the Oscars next Sunday.