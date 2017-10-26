Matt Damon Reveals How George Clooney Has Changed Since Welcoming Twins

Thanks to their new movie Suburbicon, Matt Damon has spent a lot of time with George Clooney since the actor welcomed twins with wife Amal. And because of his close proximity to the star both before and after he became a dad, Damon is able to pinpoint exactly how the former bachelor has changed.

“It took him into his 50s, but I think he grew up finally,” Damon joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday. “He’s loving it. He’s great. He’s a lot calmer than I thought. With twins, that’s really—that’s a lot of work.”

Damon also revealed the babies’ latest milestone, and it’s a messy one. “He did confide in me that they went onto solid foods last week and so he’s trying to get off diaper duty now. That’s a whole other level. He was like, ‘Diapers are easy!’ And I was like, ‘Wait for it,’” the actor joked.

While Damon has successfully raised four (yes, four!) daughters, he isn’t giving Clooney advice for the twins for a hilarious reason. “The twins thing, I can’t even … People would say, do you give him advice? And I’m like no. Two babies at once? That’s horrific.”

Luckily, George and Amal seem to be doing just fine on their own.