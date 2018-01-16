Matt Damon Regrets His Previous Sexual Misconduct Comments  

After receiving quite a bit of backlash over his thoughts on the sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood and beyond last month, Matt Damon is admitting that perhaps he should’ve taken a little more time to think about the situations before giving his take.

When the Oscar winner visited the Today to discuss Water.org and his charitable connection to the Super Bowl Tuesday, he also took some time to share a few thoughts on the Time's Up and #MeToo movements while he was at it.

“I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” Damon said, when host Kathy Lee Griffin asked him what he learned from the situation. “I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry."

As far as Time's Up, he added, “A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride... but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.”

RELATED: Matt Damon Says the “S—load of Guys” Who Aren’t Sexual Predators Need More Attention

Several fans and stars, including Minnie Driver and Alyssa Milano, fired back at Damon earlier this month following his sit-down with ABC News Popcorn With Peter Travers, where he talked about how those types of allegations can damage the careers of accused men. The interview happened not long after Louis C.K. was accused by five women of sexual misconduct.

"We live in this culture of outrage and injury, and, you know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, 'Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.' You know what I mean?,” Damon said. “"I don’t know Louis C.K. I’ve never met him,” he continued. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again... I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he... I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are."

"If it’s a friend of mine, I’m always talking to them,” he also said at the time. “I know the real story if it’s my friend. If it’s a colleague… I don’t know… I guess it depends on the situation and the allegation and how believable I think it is."