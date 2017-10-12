Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Public Appearance

Mary-Kate Olsen, 31, and banker husband Olivier Sarkozy, 48, made a rare public appearance in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, attended the provocatively titled “Take Home a Nude” party and auction at Sotheby’s.

Sarkozy and Olsen posed together at the venue, the former towering over the latter at his impressive height of six feet, three inches.

The fashion designer and former child star arrived at the event in a black ankle-length zip-up coat with lace fringe decorating its hem. Olsen wore her golden tresses in two braids and polished off her look with platform white sneakers with a double Velcro closure.

Olsen’s beau went a more traditional route with his attire; he opted for a simple gray suit, navy tie, and a pale blue dress shirt.

John Lamparski/WireImage

Somewhat coincidentally, Sarkozy’s supermodel sister-in-law, Carla Bruni (wife to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy) shared her thoughts on the couple during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired that very night.

RELATED: Mary-Kate Olsen Wore Sweats, a Furry Coat, and Sneakers All at Once

“They seem so happy,” Bruni shared, noting her positive opinion of Olsen: “I met her at some cousin’s wedding and she looked adorable and very kind and also Olivier looks very happy with her.”

Good news, finally!