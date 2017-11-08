Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy Shared This Adorable Kissy Lips Moment

The Olsen twins are typically tight-lipped about their personal lives, but on Tuesday, 31-year-old Mary-Kate offered a rare glimpse at her relationship with husband Olivier Sarkozy.

Mary-Kate joined sister Ashley at the Lobster Club in New York, where they greeted friend Colby Mugrabi to celebrate the launch of hew new Minnie Muse website. Inside, the sibling duo posed with Mugrabi and debuted their signature sleek and minimal aesthetic, each wearing black fall-appropriate coats.

David X Prutting/BFA.com

And while we do love an Olsen twin sighting, it’s Mary-Kate’s on-camera moment with 48-year-old Sarkozy that caught our attention. The banker kept it dapper in a casual suit and posed with his wife, who looks a whole lot like little sister Elizabeth Olsen in this shot.

Sollazzo/WWD/Shutterstock

Later, the couple exchanged rare PDA and stared into each other’s eyes while making kissy faces.

Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/Shutterstock

In March, Mary-Kate opened up about life at home and we learned it’s not as extravagant as you’d think.

“I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit. “But then I have a husband, two step-kids, and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

We hope to see more of them ASAP.