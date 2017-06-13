Happy Birthday, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen! See the Evolution of Their Perfect Poses

Happy birthday, Mary-Kate and Ashley! The Olsen twins turn 31 years old today, but it seems like just yesterday they were playing the lovable and hilarious Michelle Tanner on Full House.

Oh how times have changed: The sisters have transitioned from bubbly child stars to stoic fashion designers, bowing out of last year’s Fuller House reboot to focus on their fashion line, The Row.

The twins have been honored with seven CFDA nominations and twice taken home the womenswear designer of the year award, proving their success in the fashion world as well as in Hollywood.

While the duo has steered clear of making social media accounts, they did share their “first public selfie ever” on Instagram (above) last year when they took over Sephora’s handle. But there were no phones allowed when Mary-Kate married her longtime boyfriend, Olivier Sarkozy, at an intimate ceremony in N.Y.C. in November 2015.

RELATED: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Old Stylist Explains Their Tween Looks

In honor of their 31st birthday, we’re taking a look back at the evolution of the Olsen twins’ perfect poses, from 1991 to today. From adorable tots on the Full House tour to trendy teens on Hollywood’s hottest red carpets, these fashionable twins will never go out of style.

Watch the twins grow up before your eyes in the video above, and click through to our gallery for more.