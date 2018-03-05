Double Nominee Mary J. Blige Performed at the Oscars in the Rain

Before Mary J. Blige stepped foot onto the Oscars red carpet, she had already made award show history.

The actress and singer is the first person to be nominated for an Oscars performance award and an original song award for the same movie and in the same year—the title hails from her work in Mudbound, and that special occasion was marked with a standout performance.

Kevin Winter

Blige took the Oscars stage—with simulated rain pouring down on her—in order to sing her Oscar-nominated song "Mighty River" for the audience of Hollywood's best and brightest.

Blige wore an off-the-shoulder bordeaux Vera Wang Collection gown that trailed behind her as she stood in the center of the stage adorned with 45 million of Swarovski crystals. Backup singers stood behind her as a fog, clips from Mudbound, and simulated rain came down while she passionately sang the lyrics, ending with a standing ovation.

Becoming the first person in history to be double nominated for best song and best supporting actress in one year, performing to a standing ovation, and still having the opportunity to take home the awards themselves tonight?

Mary J. Blige's Oscars is off to the best possible start ever.