Now You Can Eat AND Drink Like Martha Stewart Thanks to Her New Wine Collection

Fadil Berisha
April 5, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
by: Kelsey Glein

Get excited wine lovers: Martha Stewart is launching her own curated collection of the alcoholic beverage.

The online shop—appropriately dubbed Martha Stewart Wine Co.—will feature a carefully selected line of wines from around the world, including the lifestyle guru's own favorites that she reaches for first when entertaining family and friends. Stewart herself has chosen and tasted each and every bottle that makes the cut, with all of them passing her personal test for quality, delicious flavor, and the ability to pair well with food. The diverse variety comes from top wine-producing regions such as Bordeaux, Tuscany, and coastal California.

Aside from solo bottles, the site will also feature monthly wine club options (Yes!), special occasion gift memberships, and curated wine packs for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and more.

"I am excited to bring my passion for wine to wine lovers across the nation with Martha Stewart Wine Co.," Stewart shared in a statement. "Wine has played an important role in that part of my life focused on entertaining and teaching others how to entertain. With the launch of this fabulous online wine shop, I am confident that we can teach consumers how to pour the right wine, and enjoy the right wine, at every occasion."

Get your wine on now at marthastewartwine.com.

