This Vending Machine Dispenses the Fine Jewelry of Our Dreams

Question: What does the vending machine of your dreams dispense? Kittens? Chocolate? Autographed pictures of Pat Kiernan from NY 1?

In the ultimate high-low move, New York–based jeweler Marla Aaron—whose carabiner-shaped lock pendants are the chicest thing in semi-permanent bijoux since the Cartier Love bracelet (I never, ever take mine off)—has bested all of these options by installing a vending machine in the Brooklyn museum that doles out her gorgeous creations. "I became obsessed with vending machines after a trip to Japan to visit our stores there," says Aaron of the idea.

The machine boasts a fully integrated touch screen and features a video that tells the story of the brand. You can choose from seven different items, made of sterling silver or 14k gold and ranging in price from $100 to $1,500, and the mix will change regularly. Aaron says the machine will be up at least through the holidays, and she has plans to roll out more in the future (though the next one won't be in the U.S.).

Don't live in the area? You can always buy her jewelry here, Rodin exhibition not included.