Mark Zuckerburg Is Taking Two Months of Paternity Leave

X
Shop This Post
BY: Brandi Fowler
August 18, 2017 @ 6:30 PM

Mark Zuckerberg is a total modern day dad.

Although he's the CEO of Facebook, the business mogul isn't letting that stop him from putting his family first. Zuckerberg announced Friday on the social networking site that just as he did with his and wife Priscilla Chan's first daughter, Maxima, he will be taking two months of paternity leave when their second daughter arrives as well.

"I will always be grateful I could spend so much time with her in the first months of her life," he said about his paternity leave with Max in the post. "Our new daughter is coming soon, and I'm planning to take two months of paternity leave again."

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10103974023786271&set=a.612287952871.2204760.4&type=3&theater

When Max was born, I took two months of paternity leave. I will always be grateful I could spend so much time with her...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, August 18, 2017

 

This time, he said he is going to "take advantage of Facebook's option to take leave in parts." For starters, he'll take a month off when the baby is born, and then he'll spend the month of December at home with his family too. "I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking Max on adventures," he continued, before harping on his company's stellar benefits for moms and dads.

Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

"At Facebook, we offer four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it's good for the entire family," he continued. "And I'm pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back."

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg Gave Harvard Grads Some Important Dating Advice in His Commencement Speech

Given that paternity leave (especially that amount of time) is still a growing trend, Zuckerberg is setting a big example for companies and giving a huge incentive to dads-to-be.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We're expecting our little girl any day now and we want her to have the benefits of an entire generation that is able to take advantage of all that we are able to create. Well that day has come. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan welcomed their newborn girl Max into the world. With a promise to give away 99% of their Facebook shares, worth about $45 billion, to charity during their lifetimes. The family made the announcement in a lengthy open letter to Max, discussing how technology and innovation will change the world for the better. Zuckerberg and Chan wrote Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place For you and all children. We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. The donation will be funnelled through the family's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg initiative with the stated goal of building a better future for Max's generation. The couple says they'll share more details about when and how they'll donate their shares in the coming months.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top