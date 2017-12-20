Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless for a Rare Family Photo with All of His Look-Alike Kids

'Tis the season for family, and Mark Wahlberg knows it.

The actor posted a rare picture of his whole family in a beach-y Christmas card, posing alongside his wife Rhea Durham and their four children. In the photo, Wahlberg lounges alongside his smiling family (sans shirt), with a cheerful holiday message overhead.

"HOPE FAITH LOVE," the card reads. "Thankful for God's many blessings. Best wishes, the Wahlberg family - 2017."

The Wahlberg family Christmas card. 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjYSvKjc93 — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) December 19, 2017

It's a very sweet card made even sweeter by the peek at the Wahlberg family. His children Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7, all wore bathing suits and looked pretty happy.

Wahlberg posted the photo just one week after demonstrating his workout to his Instagram followers firsthand.

Really, it's no wonder he went shirtless for Christmas, is it?