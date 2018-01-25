Celebrities and Activists Uniting for Rival State of the Union Address to Resist Trump's Agenda   

A day before President Trump deliverers his State of the Union speech, celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, activists, and representatives from political organizations are planning to gather in New York City on Monday, Jan. 29 for The People's State of the Union. The goal? To unite against Trump's agenda and spur voters to win back Congress in the mid-term elections.

“In essence, it’s a better reflection of our state of the union based on a more populist point of view, based on the people’s point of view," Ruffalo told People of the event. "I think it’s important because we have a president who has a difficult time with the truth, who has a radical, divisive agenda, and spends an enormous amount of time focusing on the negative and hopelessness and despair."

“We want to celebrate this moment that we’re in of what is now probably one of the most influential and powerful and really beautiful movements to come into play in the United States since the civil rights movement,” Ruffalo continued, going on to describe the event as “a celebration of the power and the beauty of this movement, but also of our accomplishments and to focus on what’s to come in the immediate future.”

Other participants will include Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon, Michael Moore, Kathy Najimy, Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, Rosie Perez, John Leguizamo, and Fisher Stevens, as well as Andra Day and Common, who will perform their song "Stand Up for Something” from the film Marshall.

To watch the speakers and hear the topics discussed, tune into the live-stream at peoplessotu.org.