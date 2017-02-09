Mariska Hargitay Partied Like This for 400 Law & Order: SVU Episodes

The Law & Order: SVU cast and crew celebrated a huge milestone on Wednesday night: the show's 400th episode. And they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Mariska Hargitay, who stars as detective Olivia Benson, revealed how they celebrated behind the scenes and on the Today show by way of Instagram (hint: there were plenty of balloons and cake).

#DressingRoomBalloonSurprise #ContinuedGratitude #SVU400 #ThankYou @BalloonSaloon. #BalloonsAreTheLoveOfMylar #FloatingAbove A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:32am PST

#KiddingAround with #NoahInTheHouse #NoahInTheDressingRoom #ALittleBoysBalloons #ReasonToCelebrate #JackAttack #FictionalFamiliesThatBalloonTogether... #SVU400 A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:40am PST

#TheBestPartOfWakingUpIs400InYourCup ☕️#SVU400 #IWokeUpLikeThis #MorningGlory #BarristaPeter #TheCoffeeThatPeterBuilt 💯💯💯💯 A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:41am PST

SVU has been on the air since 1999 and has racked up some major guest stars over the years, from Sarah Paulson and Bradley Cooper to a young Sarah Hyland and Elle Fanning.

While on the Today show, Ice-T, who stars as Detective Odafin Tutuola revealed that, "Mariska created this thing when we really start messing up, she goes 'acting competition! We're going to see who's the best actor now' ... and we try to see who can out-act each other."

Congrats to Hargitay, Ice-T, and the rest of the amazing cast on this huge accomplishment. We hope our weekly SVU binges contributed to the show's major success. Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.