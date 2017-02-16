Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's Sweet Law & Order: SVU Reunion Gives Us All the Feels

It's been six years since Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay parted ways professionally, but Benson and Stabler still have nothing but love for each other.

Harigitay recently shared a photo of her reunion with her longtime Law & Order SVU co-star on Instagram, and we'd be lying if we said it didn't have us feeling all kinds of nostalgic for the iconic TV duo—oversize blazers and all. The 'gram shows a backwards-hat-wearing Meloni planting a kiss on Hargitay's head. Grinning from ear to ear, Hargitay looks like she's on cloud nine, and so are we.

And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over. A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

The two led the first 12 seasons of SVU together, but split up as fictional partners when Meloni left the long-running series in 2011. Hargitay remains on the show, which is now in its 18th season.

"She was always ready for anything new ... There was always an unspoken shorthand to what we were doing. That makes it just so much easier, and off camera as well," Meloni told James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio in 2016. "There's a lot to be said for that when you're working with someone for 16 hours a day, you better get along when the cameras aren't rolling as well as when it is. That was priceless, I think for both of us."

It was priceless for us, too, Stabler.