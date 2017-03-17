Marion Cotillard Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Marion Cotillard and her longtime partner, Guillaume Canet! The star gave birth to her second child, a baby girl, her rep confirms to People. Cotillard and Canet also have 5-year-old son Marcel Canet at home.
The 41-year-old French actress confirmed the news of her second pregnancy last September in an emotional Instagram post after she was swept up into Brangelina split rumors. “Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son, and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need,” she wrote in her 'gram's caption.
This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion Ceci sera la première et seule réaction que j'aurai concernant la déferlante inouïe qui à commencé il y a de ça 24 heures et à laquelle je suis mêlée malgré moi. Je n'ai pas pour habitude de commenter ni de prendre au sérieux le tas d'absurdités déversées à mon sujet mais la situation prenant une telle tournure et affectant des gens que j'aime, je me dois de m'exprimer. Pour commencer, j'ai rencontré il y a quelques années l'homme de ma vie , le père de notre fils et du bébé que nous attendons aujourd'hui. Il est mon amour, mon meilleur ami et le seul homme dont j'ai besoin. Ensuite, à ceux qui me prétendent dévastée, je vais très bien merci. Ce genre d'inventions aberrantes ne m'affecte en aucun cas. Et pour finir, à la "presse", à tous les haters, trolls et consorts qui ont le jugement si rapide je vous souhaite sincèrement... un prompt rétablissement. Ceci dit et un peu plus sérieusement, je souhaite à Angelina et Brad, deux personnes pour qui j'ai un profond respect, de trouver la paix dans ce moment tumultueux. Avec tout mon amour. Marion
After the announcement, the Allied star stepped out in many a high-fashion look, in everything from a Dior knit to a little black dress and fishnet tights, and set example after example on how a growing belly doesn’t need to cramp your style.
Great wishes to the new parents of two!