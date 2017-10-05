Rare Photos of Marilyn Monroe Nude in a Pool Go Up for Auction

Marilyn Monroe still remains one of Hollywood’s most unapologetically sexy stars.

We’ve all seen the photo of her iconic flying skirt, and the siren was definitely the queen of the swimsuit. But these shots from an intimate photo shoot with photographer Lawrence Schiller show a very different side of the star.

Heritage Auctions acquired Schiller’s set of 12 photographs of Monroe taken in 1962, the year of her death. They’re housed inside an original black vinyl clamshell box and, casually, could be yours for as little as $25,000 if you’re willing to participate in the auction (they're expected to fetch between $25,000 and $35,000).

So what are the photos of? Naturally, Monroe is nothing but glamorous as she poses in the nude a pool at night. In another shot, she gets cozy by wrapping up in a robe. In addition, there are photos of her looking nothing but joyous as she stands over a table of sparklers and what may perhaps be a cake.

Scroll down to see more photos and visit fineart.ha.com to check out the auction.

Heritage Auctions; HA.com

Glam, indeed.