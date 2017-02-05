Mariah Carey's Twins Win the Red Carpet

"Dem babies" aren't so little anymore! Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, walked the red carpet at The Lego Batman Movie yesterday, and they looked so grown up in their chic outfits that their mama might have to find a new nickname for them.

Carey and her kids were all smiles before the movie premiere—a different tune than the one Carey was singing in her latest music video. The 47-year-old singer herself wore a sequin-covered, blue-and-green Gucci bomber jacket for the appearance, which she paired with black pants, silver platform heels, and black sunglasses. Carey wore her blonde hair in beachy curls around her face, tying the whole look together with silver hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

Roc and Roe looked just as put-together as their mom, and they walked the carpet like professionals! Carey's 5-year-old daughter wore a sweet rose-covered dress with a matching headband, while her twin brother was dressed to the nines in a suit and bow tie. Carey shared a sweet selfie with her daughter en route to the premiere, and Roe looks like her mom's mini-me!

On our way to the #LEGOBatmanMovie premiere. See you soon! 😘❤🎬 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

These kids are growing up so fast. Before you know it, they won't even need their mom on the red carpet.