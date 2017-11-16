Mariah Carey’s Twins Demo Their Angelic Singing Voices in Her New Music Video

Mariah Carey has some adorable new back-up singers. The star and undisputed Queen of Christmas released a new music video for her holiday song, “The Star,” on Wednesday, and her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe have a cameo in the clip.

The song, which is the title track for Carey’s new animated movie The Star, is a new take on the religious tale of Christmas Eve. The music video alternates between animated scenes from the film and clips of Carey singing along in a sparkly silver dress—until her kids make their adorable appearance.

Moroccan and Monroe come on screen toward the very end of the video, and they look like little angels dressed in all white in the falling snow. Of course, their singing voices are truly impressive coming from two little kids, though would you really expect anything less when they have Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s genes?

While Carey is basically synonymous with Christmas, her annual holiday concert tour didn’t get off to a great start this year. The singer had to cancel her first few shows due to an upper respiratory infection.

All we want for Christmas is for Mariah to feel better and continue spreading holiday cheer.