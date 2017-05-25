Read Mariah Carey's Moving Tribute to a Superfan Killed in the Manchester Attack

The effects of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday have been felt far and wide. In the days that followed, celebrities from every corner of the world came out with words of sympathy and solidarity in the wake of the attack that ultimately claimed the lives of 22 and injured 59 more. Most recently, pop icon Mariah Carey found out that a member of her tight-knit group of fans who call themselves a "Lambily" was one of the concertgoers killed that night.

Martyn Hett, a 29-year-old journalist and LGBT rights advocate, was a self-professed Mariah superfan and a beloved Twitter personality. Heartbroken by the news that Hett was one of the victims, Carey took to social media with an emotional tribute to the young man.

"Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily," the Grammy-winner wrote alongside a photo of Hett wearing a vintage Mariah shirt. "RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers." The Elusive Chanteuse signed the message with her initials and a broken heart emoji.

Hett's friend Christina tweeted that he would have loved the singer's tribute, saying that he described the day he met Mariah as "when his life peaked."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIk1CU0gtra/ THIS WAS A VERY NECESSARY PURCHASE #MessiahCarey #MariahCarey A post shared by Martyn Hett (@martynhett) on Aug 1, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

Rest in peace, Martyn. Our thoughts remain with the victims and their loved ones.