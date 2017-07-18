Mariah Carey's Early Life Will Reportedly Become a Drama on Starz

Because one is never enough, a second series about the life of all-around national treasure Mariah Carey, is reportedly making its way to television.

According to Deadline, a fictional scripted drama series based on the Elusive Chanteuse's rise to fame is in the works at Starz. Carey, 47, will co-produce the show alongside her longtime friend Brett Ratner. Deadline reports that the still untitled series, "chronicles the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl, an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time." Count us in!

Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, first hinted about the project back in January, when she revealed that Mariah's World wasn't the only television show on Mimi's gilded plate. "We have a secret project," Bulochnikov told Entertainment Tonight. "We do have a scripted drama that we are developing that has not been announced about Mariah's life that's going to be incredibly poignant."

