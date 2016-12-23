Watch Mariah Carey's Son Expertly Lip-Sync "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

It looks like Mariah Carey has a little competition in the performance department, and it happens to be from her son Moroccan.

The Queen of Christmas took to Instagram today to share a hilarious video of her and her adorable 5-year-old rocking out to her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and the little boy truly steals the show. In the clip, the singer—who is wearing a silky red nightgown and matching robe—is cooking a batch of sauce while the song plays in the background. The camera quickly pans to Moroccan, who is dancing around the room and jamming out while he expertly lip-syncs the words. Talk about impressive.

His mom joins in on the fun and eventually attempts to get him to stop so that they can eat, but that only encourages him more. Carey can't contain her laughter, and eventually heads back to the stove to finish her dish. "Merry Christmas everybody! I'm making my favorite sauce and I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer!" she captioned the festive 'gram.

Watch it all go down in the video above.