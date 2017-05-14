Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Threw an Epic Party for #DemBabies

Only the best for #DemBabies. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may have had a private birthday party for their twins at Disneyland last month, but they decided to celebrate Moroccan and Monroe's 6th birthday at home, too. This weekend, the co-parenting exes hosted a teddy bear–themed bash for their kids, and it looks like the whole family had a blast.

The twins turned 6 on April 30, so this second party is a bit belated. However, Roc and Roe didn't seem to mind a bit. The two children were all smiles as they played with the giant teddy bear decorations and horsed around with their parents.

Carey wore black pants and a baby blue jacket for the event, as well as sky-high platform heels, but she still got down on the floor to smother her kids in hugs. Under one sweet Instagram picture, she rewrote the words to one of her hit songs to fit the occasion: "Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies."

Cannon also attended the second birthday party, wearing an orange and green camo jacket and black beanie. The whole family posed for a cozy picture together, which Carey captioned with "#happybirthday to #demkids ... again ;)"

Carey and Cannon are adamant that they're not back together, but they truly look like one big happy family in these pics.