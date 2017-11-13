Mariah Carey Has a NEW Christmas Song—Listen to It Here

Last March, news broke that Mariah Carey’s beloved holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” would be adapted into a film of the same name. It goes without saying, we’ve been busy plotting Christmas 2017 ever since—in Mariah’s world it’s less a holiday than it is a year-round state of mind.

Today, the wait is almost over—the animated film Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, which follows “Little Mariah” (and her amazing eyelashes) in her quest to adopt a puppy, will be available digitally and on DVD and Blue-ray on Nov. 14.

But just in case you can’t bear to wait, Entertainment Tonight released an exclusive clip that features a snippet of the Queen of Christmas’s NEW Christmas song! The topic of the diva’s soon-to-be hit is something we can all rally behind: SNOWMEN. Frosty has dominated the market for too damn long!

Listen to Carey’s new song “Lil Snowman” in the video below.

We can’t wait to hear the Christmas single in full! Until then, we’ll be blasting Carey’s 1994 classic on repeat.