Mariah Carey Nails NYE Performance, Despite Lack of Tea

If you had any doubt in your mind…Mariah Carey’s performance last night at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest proved she’s still got it. There was a lot of buildup to the big event, which was Mimi’s big chance to redeem herself after that infamous 2016 NYE debacle, and she rose to the occasion—in a sparkling gown and white fur, no less.

It didn’t go entirely without a hitch, though—after performing her first song, “Vision of Love,” Carey discovered all she wanted for New Year’s (hot tea) was not available. “I was told there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster!” she told the audience. “Okay well we’ll just have to rough it. I’m gonna be like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Tea or no tea, she went on to nail the rest of her performance, which included next featured her hit “Hero,” replete with a gospel choir.

The night ended with on a high note for Carey, as she hilariously posted a picture of herself enjoying hot tea to social media after the performance.

“Found my tea!,” she captioned the cozy post. Looks like the year’s officially off to a good start.

